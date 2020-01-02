Why Is Noah Rothman Trending On Twitter?

Okay, I just watched WAY too much Morning Joe to find out wtf Noah Rothman was on about, since he's trending on the Twitter. It was Republican bullshite about dEmS iN dIsArRaY, uncomfortable with impeachment, why the hurry, and now not sending to the Senate, gonna backfire, blah blah blah.

There was a kick-ass rebuttal (not from Scarborough, who agreed with Rothman, of course) but some other dude who kicked Rothman’s face in. Said dude was Dave Aronberg, a State's Attorney in Florida.

Thank you, sane Twitter, for putting Rothman in his place during a holiday week.

Noah Rothman has a resting bitch face that only a mother could love. pic.twitter.com/jPOjPxkMbE — Mixture Radio (@RadioMixture) January 2, 2020

See ya @Morning_Joe,I’ll be back when Noah Rothman is gone. If he keeps coming back, I’m out. #NoahRothman pic.twitter.com/osCaHcemq2 — Bernie Connor (@BernieConnor9) January 2, 2020

Public Service Announcement: All complaints about the appearance of Noah Rothman on #MorningJoe, should be directed to the shows producer @morningmika. Thank you. Have a nice day. — KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) January 2, 2020

Noah Rothman is the Bret Stephens of Chris Cillizzas. Please don't put him on @Morning_Joe.#MorningJoe — DBarryJ (@BarryJa41633306) January 2, 2020