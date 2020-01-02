Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Why Is Noah Rothman Trending On Twitter?

On Morning Joe, the smug conservative did his best to peddle the anti-Democratic narrative that the Democrats are bungling impeachment. Twitter smacks him down beautifully, as expected.
By Aliza Worthington
Okay, I just watched WAY too much Morning Joe to find out wtf Noah Rothman was on about, since he's trending on the Twitter. It was Republican bullshite about dEmS iN dIsArRaY, uncomfortable with impeachment, why the hurry, and now not sending to the Senate, gonna backfire, blah blah blah.

There was a kick-ass rebuttal (not from Scarborough, who agreed with Rothman, of course) but some other dude who kicked Rothman’s face in. Said dude was Dave Aronberg, a State's Attorney in Florida.

Thank you, sane Twitter, for putting Rothman in his place during a holiday week.


