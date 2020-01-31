Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Scarborough: 'Truth Will Come Out Anyway In A Far Less Controlled Manner'

He compared it to a murder where no one wants to hear from the witnesses.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

On Morning Joe, this morning, Joe Scarborough compared the impeachment trial to solving a murder.

"Got the rug cleaner, got the dog trainer, got the partridge in a pear tree," Scarborough said.

"But you have the person who saw the murder, who actually has been holding the bloody murder weapon, who's ready to testify, who wants to testify, and the Republicans decided last night they didn't want to hear that person testify.

"Now listen. I'm fine with it, because the Republicans have shamed themselves already, they're going to vote to awuit, this information's gonna come out anyway in a far less controlled manner, so the truth will be known, it'll be shouted from the mountaintops.

"It's just gonna make the Republicans look worse."

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.