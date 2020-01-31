Scarborough: 'Truth Will Come Out Anyway In A Far Less Controlled Manner'

On Morning Joe, this morning, Joe Scarborough compared the impeachment trial to solving a murder.

"Got the rug cleaner, got the dog trainer, got the partridge in a pear tree," Scarborough said.

"But you have the person who saw the murder, who actually has been holding the bloody murder weapon, who's ready to testify, who wants to testify, and the Republicans decided last night they didn't want to hear that person testify.

"Now listen. I'm fine with it, because the Republicans have shamed themselves already, they're going to vote to awuit, this information's gonna come out anyway in a far less controlled manner, so the truth will be known, it'll be shouted from the mountaintops.

"It's just gonna make the Republicans look worse."