Rep. Waters: 'History Will Remember Those Willing To Speak Truth To Power'

Rep. Maxine Waters received a round of applause as she left the House floor following a fiery speech where she defended her early calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Waters is exactly right about what side of history she and her fellow Democrats are on, and the fact that there's a very long list of other impeachable offenses that have been committed by this so-called "president."

Based on all of that we know about Donald Trump, we could have predicted he would have abused the power of the president by corruptly soliciting the government of Ukraine and Ukrainian President Zelensky to publicly announce investigations into his political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

This impeachment resolution includes evidence this president withheld $391 million of taxpayer funds that Congress appropriated for the purpose of providing vital military and security assistance to Ukraine to oppose Russian aggression. Another blatant abuse of power.

Our investigations reveal this president advanced a discredited theory, promoted by Russia, alleging that Ukraine, rather than Russia, interfered in the 2016 United States presidential election, for corrupt purposes in pursuit of personal political benefit.

Never before in our history have we experienced a president who has so clearly conducted himself in a manner offensive to, and subversive of the Constitution, and directed his Cabinet members, executive branch agencies, and other White House officials, to defy lawful subpoenas from Congress.

Was he attempting to hide wrongdoing? It is without question this president has demonstrated he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law, because at every turn he has shown us who he is.

It is no secret this president could have been impeached a long time ago. Today, we stand here with an irrefutable case and an indisputable set of facts that this president absolutely abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Any other individual who would have been caught conducting themselves in the way this president has, would have been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It is shameful any members of this House are willing to disregard the Constitution and turn a blind eye to the hard facts and ignore a confession from the president himself.

History will remember those who were willing to speak truth to power. Yes, I called for Trump’s impeachment early. This is our country. Our foremothers and our forefathers shed their blood to build and defend this democracy.

I refuse to have it undermined. I wholeheartedly support this resolution. I'm proud that in the final analysis justice will have been served in America and Donald Trump will have been impeached.