Scarborough: Trading Hunter Biden For Bolton Testimony Is 'A Sucker's Deal'

For once, we can agree with him.
By Susie Madrak
On Morning Joe, a discussion about a possible deal to trade Hunter Biden's testimony for John Bolton.

"It's a sucker's deal," Joe Scarborough said.

"What's going to happen is, you will have the -- if the Democrats strike that deal, John Bolton will come to the Hill and when it's time for him to testify, the White House will claim executive privilege and John Bolton will say, 'I can't speak because of executive privilege. Gentlemen, I can be here, but I really can't go into any of these topics because they involve national security and would be setting a bad precedent' and the White House lawyers will agree with that. So the Democrats will get absolutely nothing out of this.

He said if Bolton wanted to testify, he could have appeared before the House hearings with Ambassador Yovanovitch and Ambassador Taylor, who came even after the White House told them not to come.

"Now John Bolton has a book, he's teasing the contents of that book on Twitter saying, 'I have a lot to say.' Seriously?What a joke. 'I have a lot to say'? But he wouldn't say it in front of the U.S. House? No, this is -- this is -- this is a very bad deal, Dave Ehrenberg, and I would guess it would not be a deal that you would take because, again, there is no guarantee that John Bolton will say anything that he will continue to save all of his information for this -- what's been reported to be a $2 million book deal."

