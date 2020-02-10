Entertainment
Brad Pitt Pokes The Republican Senate At Oscars; Fox And Friends Flips Out

In his acceptance speech for best supporting actor, Brad Pitt noted the time limit for his speech...
By Frances Langum
Brad Pitt was a winner last night in more ways than one.

He won best supporting actor for his delightful portrayal of a Hollywood stuntman/sidekick in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." And then he won the night for his joke at the expense of the Republican Senate.

"They told me I only have forty-five seconds up here, which is forty-five seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." said Pitt.

And Brad Pitt won the morning too, as Fox and Friends took Brad Pitt's defense of JOHN BOLTON as a swipe against CONSERVATIVES. It'll hurt your brain!

