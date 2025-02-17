Now DOGE Demands Access To The Most Private IRS Information

The request for DOGE access to the most private and sensitive IRS data has raised some deep concerns. It sure would be useful for punishing enemies, though.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 17, 2025

Elmo's DOG pound is demanding access to a heavily-guarded Internal Revenue Service system that includes detailed financial information about every taxpayer, business and nonprofit in the country. What could possibly go wrong? Via the Washington Post:

Under pressure from the White House, the IRS is considering a memorandum of understanding that would give DOGE officials broad access to tax-agency systems, property and datasets. Among them is the Integrated Data Retrieval System, or IDRS, which enables tax agency employees to access IRS accounts — including personal identification numbers — and bank information. It also lets them enter and adjust transaction data and automatically generate notices, collection documents and other records.

IDRS access is extremely limited — taxpayers who have had their information wrongfully disclosed or even inspected are entitled by law to monetary damages — and the request for DOGE access has raised deep concern within the IRS, according to three people familiar with internal agency deliberations who, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It was unclear Sunday evening whether acting IRS commissioner Doug O’Donnell or other IRS or Treasury Department officials had granted IDRS access.

You know what's going on here. They want to go after any opposition, and any critics.

NBC News confirms: An IRS employee affiliated with Elon Musk's DOGE has accessed an IRS system that holds sensitive taxpayer information. @msnbc.com

Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T13:55:23.435Z

🚨 SCOOP: DOGE is seeking personal taxpayer data at IRS, sources tell me. 🚨

Trump admin is pushing IRS to agree to an MOU that would give DOGE access to granular data on every taxpayer, business and nonprofit in the country.

Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T00:22:25.718Z

https://bsky.app/profile/donmoyn.bsky.social/post/3lidj6wgvyk24

A readout on DOGE day at the IRS:
“They’re just trying to snap up data right now." talkingpointsmemo.com/news/doge-ir...

Hunter Walker (@hunterw.bsky.social) 2025-02-14T21:51:45.715Z

