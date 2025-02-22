IRS Employee Who Voted For Trump Now Out Of A Job

President Musk's DOGE cuts have hit the IRS! NBC Philadelphia is reporting that around 400 Philadelphia IRS employees were laid off on Thursday as part of Musk's DOGE cutbacks. These were employees who were still in their probationary period, and therefore subject to immediate dismissal with no cause or union protection.

As standard for DOGE, the dismissal letters accuse the employees of lacking ability, skills and performance to do their jobs. Every single probation employee in every single department is receiving the same letter. Statistically, every probationary employee could not be failing that way. But this is how DOGE is trying to get around the legality of the terminations.

The layoffs "largely include workers in compliance departments" which work to ensure that "taxpayers are abiding by the tax code, filing their returns and paying their taxes, among other duties." How does letting these people go HELP make America more efficient? It does not.

In yet another entry in the FAFO book, meet one of the laid off IRS employees, Robert McCabe. He is a Trump supporter. He is also waste. He was fired. Oopsie.

He told NBC: “You know when he talks about government waste and all that, yes, I’m behind it. I believe there is a lot of stuff in the government that needs fixing. And that’s part of the reason why I actually wanted to work for the government, actually. To help change. Help change the things that are wrong in the world, you know? I thought that someone with his business acumen would have come in with a fine-tooth comb and actually found it instead of coming in with a wrecking ball and destroying people’s lives for no reason.”

Enjoy pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, Robert. Maybe you can take one of those jobs in a field picking fruit? Or go work a manual labor job in construction. Lots of those are open now, I hear. Don't you dare try to get food stamps or that nasty welfare! That is not MAGA!