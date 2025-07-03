Indiana Pastor: Death Penalty Or Sui*ide For LGBTQ

While the Trump administration ordered the closing of the suicide prevention hotline that caters to LGBTQ young people, an Indianapolis church is calling for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be put to death or to kill themselves. By the way, you can contact the Sure Foundation Baptist Church here to say hello.

This isn't unusual for so-called pro-life churches. In 2022, a pastor at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Tarrant County, Texas, told his congregation that gay people should be lined up and shot.

WISH-TV reports that the appalling and disturbing call for the death of the LGBTQ community was made during a recent sermon titled “Pray the Gay Away” inside Sure Foundation Baptist Church.

“There’s nothing good to be proud about being a f*****. You ought to blow yourself in the head, in the back of the head. You’re so disgusting,” Stephen Falco said from the pulpit, which was livestreamed on Facebook during the church’s “Men’s Preaching Night.”

“A bunch of f****** that want to come around, walk on our streets, and demand our children, and we should walk in the eye and say, ‘No, you’re not going to have our children,’” he continued.

The church doubled down after I-Team 8 reached out to them about Falco’s message.

“He’s only calling for the death penalty and suicide for the actual sodomites (homosexuals),” the church said. “The Bible teaches that those people are worthy of death. They are supposed to be executed by the government. We are not to take the law into our own hands.”

Mark 12:30-31 reads, "Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” Meaning, you can't just love God. You have to love your neighbors, and not just the cis couple next door, but all of them, including immigrants.

Falco's Christian nationalism God is a dick, though.

According to Psychology Today, at least 18,000 different gods, goddesses, and various animals or objects have been worshipped by humans. But sure, Falco's Dick God is the real one.

------------------------

Gay, straight, or literally anything else, your life matters.

Suicide Resources

National 988 Crisis Line - call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org

Crisis Textline: text TALK to 741741

Trevor Project: text START to 678-678, call 866-488-7368 (support for LGBTQ youth)

Veterans Crisis Line: Call 800-273-8255 or text 838255

Disaster Distress Helpline: Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746