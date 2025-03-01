Woman Pretends To Ignore All Of Trump's Awfulness And Still Loses Her Job...And Free IVF

Tell me if you have heard this story before: A voter hears everything Trump said while running for office, dismissed all the bad stuff, latched onto one big thing that affected them personally, voted for him and THEN the one thing they wanted turned out to also be a lie.

I mean, this is a THEME at this point.

People voted for immigrants to lose their jobs, yet it turns out good old Americans are the ones getting laid off.

They voted for other countries to pay tariffs, but THEY are the one paying higher prices.

They voted for cheaper eggs, yet eggs keep going up and up.

They voted for mass deportation, but not off the good ones (their landscaper, farm worker, construction worker or Mexican restaurant staff).

It goes on and on and on.

Well, meet Ryleigh Cooper of Baldwin, Michigan. The Washington Post did an overly soft profile on her this week and it did not land well.

Ryleigh works for the U.S. Forest Service as a probationary worker. Wait, she USED to work for the U.S. Forest Service. Until she got fired. Because she is part of the waste identified by DOGE. Away went that $40k salary.

But, thank goodness Trump promised her free IVF! Her and her husband had been trying to have a baby. So when Trump promised free IVF, that cemented her vote.

She and her husband live in a small, very red town. The median income is under $25,000, so her salary was quite high. And gave her benefits. Health insurance from the federal government is quite good. Don't forget that maternity leave - a full 12 weeks. Now she lost it all. Because of her vote.

One of the most insane parts of the softball article was this nugget:

"She did not want to vote for Trump. Cooper hated what he said about women and hated how he treated them. Her family always said the women who accused the president of sexual assault had either made it up or deserved it."

Oh, and of course she was upset at Biden about her mortgage and her groceries being high. Thank goodness Trump came in and lowered those prices...wait.

The kicker? Just a few days after she lost her job she saw that Trump had signed a new executive order related to IVF. Was it free, as he promised? Do I need to even answer that question. Of course it was not.

“Delivering on promises for American families,” read the White House’s announcement.

It was all a lie,

But thank goodness she didn't vote for the overqualified Black woman who probably would have actually made IVF free. Or at least make sure she kept her job and her health insurance.

This woman voted for Donald Trump and she was just fired from her job.



Zero sympathy. pic.twitter.com/FrWASfg8CP — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 28, 2025