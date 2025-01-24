FAFO: MAGA Nurse Loses Job Due To Trump's Policies

MAGA will never learn. Trump only wanted their votes. Once he had that, they were utterly disposable to him. In today's entry of FAFO, please meet John Basham. Apparently, his wife is a nurse as was hired by the VA (Veterans Administration). They were ready to move from Florida to Texas for her awesome new job. BUT, due to Trump's hiring freeze, her offer was taken back - just weeks before they were set to move their entire family!

Here is his post:

He had a job.

He voted trump.

Trump cut his job.

And I am laughing as I am allllll out of f*cks. — Steve Marmel (@marmel.bsky.social) 2025-01-23T03:07:35.204Z

Here is the text of the post"

"My Wife Is A Nurse & Was Recently Hired By The VA. Our Home Is Packed Up, We Have A New Home, Have Spent Thousands To Move Our Family From Ft. Worth To Waco! Following Trump's Hiring Freeze EO, VA Rescinded Her Job Offer! My Wife Is In Tears & Inconsolable & My Family Is Devastated! It Has Been My Wife's Dream To Work With Needy Disabled Veterans. I'm A Disabled Vet! Now Our Family Is Lost With No Clear Path Of What To Do. Her Job Was Two Start In Two Weeks (Right After We Settle In) WE ARE ALL HUGE TRUMP SUPPORTERS & I KNOW THIS WAS AN UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE.

I'm Sure Veteran's Medical Care Professionals Were NOT The Target Of This EO!

Please Help Me Get This Message To The @WhiteHouse So The President Can Fix This Error! Veterans Need Not Be Effected Because Of Out Of Control Government Spending Elsewhere! Please Help RETWEET THIS SO

@realDonaldTrump Is Made Aware!"

Hey, John. Hate to break it to you, but Donald Trump doesn't care about you or your wife or your family. You say you were not the "target of this EO", but you are wrong. You absolutely were. Why? Because you are a not a rich oligarch. Those are the only people who aren't targeted by his horrific policies. Everyone else IS the target.

It was the fuck-aroundest of times. It was the found-outest of times.