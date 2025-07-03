Alligator Alcatraz Flooded On Its First Day

As soon as Trump finished his tour of the migrant concentration camp in Florida called the Alligator Alcatraz, it began to rain, which caused flooding.

A little rain has already compromised the prison camp.



The Miami Herald reports:

The water seeped into the site — the one that earlier in day the state’s top emergency chief had boasted was ready to withstand the winds of a “high-end” Category 2 hurricane — and streamed all over electrical cables on the floor. “For those people that don’t think we’re taking that into consideration. This is Florida, by the way,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, had told reporters earlier in the middle of Trump’s visit. “We have a hurricane plan.” But perhaps not a plan for about an inch-and-a-half of rain, which is what fell over the site on Tuesday afternoon, according to estimates from the National Weather Service in Miami.

The storm was so loud it drowned out DeSantis' voice as he talked to reporters. Let's hope the entire camp sinks and is eaten by alligators without any detained migrants present.

This is a representation of what America DOES NOT stand for.

It’s costing taxpayers $450/M annually & Alligator Alcatraz concentration camp is already flooding. Imagine a hurricane. People are going to die. There’s always enough money to hurt folks, but when it comes to public transit, low-income housing, schools, or public healthcare, “Sorry, we’re broke.” — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-07-02T10:22:44.558Z