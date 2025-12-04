Amnesty Report: 'Harrowing Human Rights Abuses' At Alligator Alcatraz

Detainees at the infamous Florida immigration jail known as “Alligator Alcatraz” were shackled inside a 2 foot-high metal cage and left outside without water for up to a day at a time, according to a new report by Amnesty International. Via The Guardian:

The human rights group said migrants held at the state-run Everglades facility, and at Miami’s Krome immigration processing center operated by a private company on behalf of the Trump administration, continue to be exposed to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” rising in some cases to torture.

The cage, known to detainees as “the box”, is used by guards for the arbitrary punishment of trivial or non-existent offenses, according to the report compiled from interviews with detainees and advocacy groups, and a site visit to Krome made by Amnesty workers in September.

“It’s a box outside, exposed to the south Florida sun and humidity, and exposed to mosquitos,” one detainee told the group.

“One time, two people in my cell were calling out to the guards telling them that I needed my medication. Ten guards rushed into the cell and threw them to the ground. They were taken to the ‘box’ and punished just for trying to help me. I saw a guy who was put in it for an entire day.”

[...] Molly Best, press secretary to Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, told the Guardian the Amnesty report was “nothing more than a politically motivated attack”.