Detainees At 'Alligator Alcatraz' Decry Lack Of Water To Bathe, Maggots In Food

Detainees being held at the Florida migrant center, "Alligator Alcatraz," have spoken out about the deplorable conditions at the facility, including maggots in the food, lack of access to water to bathe, and denial of religious rights. And now we know why Democrats were denied entry into the facility.

Cuban reggaeton artist Leamsy La Figura, whose real name is Leamsy Isquierdo, and others, told CBS in a phone conversation about the inhumane conditions.

"I am Leamsy La Figura. We've been here at Alcatraz since Friday," he said. "There's over 400 people here. There's no water to take a bath, it's been four days since I've taken a bath."

"They only brought a meal once a day, and it had maggots," he added. "They never take off the lights for 24 hours. The mosquitoes are as big as elephants."

Other detainees made similar allegations.

"They're not respecting our human rights," one man told CBS during the same call. "We're human beings; we're not dogs. We're like rats in an experiment."

"I don't know their motive for doing this, if it's a form of torture," he added. "A lot of us have our residency documents, and we don't understand why we're here."

Another man described deteriorating mental health and lack of access to necessary medical care.

"I'm on the edge of losing my mind," he said. "I've gone three days without taking my medicine. It's impossible to sleep with this white light that's on all day."

Additionally, he stated that they confiscated his Bible.

"They took the Bible I had, and they said here there is no right to religion," he added. "And my Bible is the one thing that keeps my faith, and now I'm losing my faith."

Florida lawmakers who have “humanitarian concerns” about the detention center were denied entry into the facility Thursday, just hours after the arrival of its first group of detainees, CNN reports.

“They stopped us pretty immediately,” Florida Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

A General counsel from the Florida Division of Emergency Management cited a “safety concern” for the denial, Eskamani said.

“If it’s unsafe for us, how is it safe for the detainees?” Eskamani said. She further said that the group’s request to see the outer perimeter of the tent facility was also denied.

Trump said earlier this month that he would like to see facilities like "Alligator Alcatraz" in other states.

"Well, I think I would like to see them in many states," he said. "Really, many states. And, you know, at some point, they might morph into a system.

Cruely is the point.