Alligator Alcatraz Is Expected To Be Empty Within Days

Director Kevin Guthrie said “we are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days,” implying there would soon be no need for services.
By Susie MadrakAugust 28, 2025

According to an email exchange shared with the Associated Press, a top Florida official says the controversial state-run immigration detention facility in the Everglades will likely be empty in a matter of days, even as Ron DeSantis’ administration and the federal government fight a judge’s order to close the facility. Via the Associated Press:

In a message sent to South Florida Rabbi Mario Rojzman on Aug. 22 related to providing chaplaincy services at the facility, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said “we are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days,” implying there would soon be no need for the services.

Rojzman, and an executive assistant for the rabbi who sent an original email to Guthrie, confirmed to the AP on Wednesday Guthrie’s emailed response to both of them and the veracity of the messages.

A spokesperson for Guthrie, whose agency has overseen the construction and operation of the site, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Questioned about the email exchange by a reporter at an event in Orlando, DeSantis framed the declining population as the result of an uptick in deportations by the Department of Homeland Security.

WASTE! FRAUD! ABUSE!

Send the $400 million bill to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

🚨Alligator Alcatraz will be empty within days, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-08-28T01:49:57.245Z

https://bsky.app/profile/elizabeth11432.bsky.social/post/3lxfsdhj6wk2g

Two months after it opened, Alligator Alcatraz, the controversial immigrant detention center hastily erected in the middle of the Everglades, is losing all of its detainees, a state official said in an email.

The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 2025-08-28T11:00:13.626699171Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon