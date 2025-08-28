Alligator Alcatraz Is Expected To Be Empty Within Days

According to an email exchange shared with the Associated Press, a top Florida official says the controversial state-run immigration detention facility in the Everglades will likely be empty in a matter of days, even as Ron DeSantis’ administration and the federal government fight a judge’s order to close the facility. Via the Associated Press:

In a message sent to South Florida Rabbi Mario Rojzman on Aug. 22 related to providing chaplaincy services at the facility, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said “we are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days,” implying there would soon be no need for the services.

Rojzman, and an executive assistant for the rabbi who sent an original email to Guthrie, confirmed to the AP on Wednesday Guthrie’s emailed response to both of them and the veracity of the messages.

A spokesperson for Guthrie, whose agency has overseen the construction and operation of the site, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Questioned about the email exchange by a reporter at an event in Orlando, DeSantis framed the declining population as the result of an uptick in deportations by the Department of Homeland Security.