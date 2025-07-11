Cruel Monsters Watters And DeSantis Mock Concerns Over Conditions At 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Watch these two assholes downplay the problems at Alligator Auschwitz as just a few "mosquitoes" while video of alligators chomping down bait thrown at them plays in the background.

We've talked already about what the conditions are like at these concentration camps they're setting up across the country, and the fact that this boondoggle in Florida was already flooding on its first day as we're approaching hurricane season. We discussed the fact that the liars on Fox believe all of this is just one big joke, while they simultaneously try to pretend the reports of just who is being rounded up by ICE and how they're being treated aren't actually happening.

On this Thursday's Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters and his guest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did their best to once again make jokes about the cruel, dehumanizing conditions they're subjecting the migrants they're rounding up to at their newest tossed together prison camp, while DeSantis tried to minimize it by comparing it to people being booted from the military for refusing to get vaccinated, and something... something... BLM jibberish attacking Democrats.

WATTERS: All right, Governor, you're gonna have people descending upon Alligator Alcatraz. They're gonna want in, they want action, they want to save people from the mosquitoes, we believe.

Are you prepared?

DESANTIS: Oh man, so listen, we built that Alligator Alcatraz in record time. The Federal government's blessed it.

They're going to provide reimbursements for Florida, which is great, but it is a center to process illegal aliens and then to provide a pad to deport them from the runway that's right there.

We did not create the Four Seasons. That's not the intent of this. All the standards are a lot higher than what was even required, but that's, you know, really beside the point.

The point is, is this alligator Alcatraz is going to enhance the ability of the federal government to do more deportations of illegal aliens, and that's what people want to see. That's what a lot of us voted for, and that's what the rule of law calls for.

Now, we are allowing this weekend the Democrat congressman... any congressman from Florida and the state reps, and there'll be Republicans that go too, you know, they're going to be able to go, but what we're not going to do is provide them with a platform to virtue signal and have some politicized photo op. I mean, if they want to see, they'll see there's professional folks that are there running this.

But isn't it odd, Jesse? I mean, I have never seen the Democrats fight this hard for American citizens.



WATTERS: No.

DESANTIS: I mean, they're outraged that there may be a mosquito in South Florida, because it affects an illegal alien, but I don't see them exerting a fraction of this effort to defend the American people.

They certainly didn't do it during the BLM riots. I didn't see them defending US soldiers when Biden kicked them out of the military because of the COVID jab, but yet illegal aliens, that is where they're planting their flag, and so we're just excited that we're part of the solution to the problem of illegal immigration, and I think it's been a great partnership with DHS.