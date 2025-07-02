Julia Ainsley: ICE Detention Is 'Not Supposed To Be Punitive'

In a discussion about Alligator Alcatraz, Homeland Security correspondent Julian Ainsley reminds us of something important:

"The other thing i would say about this, really, is that ICE is not supposed to be punitive. Immigration detention is not supposed to be punitive. That is still on their website," she said.

"That is mandated through court orders. ICE detention is for the purpose of detaining immigrants before they are deported, or while their immigration proceedings are still going on. And that is up to the discretion of ICE whether they should detain everyone during that process.

'But it is not supposed to be like you were sentenced to time in jail, like if what you had done, if you had committed a crime and been sent to a Bureau of Prisons facility and so they're now deviating from that," she said.

She said it's not clear that ICE would have much oversight in place, like people checking in on food safety and medical care.

"Those things have already been drastically cut in terms of manpower under this administration. But if they're outside of ICE completely, it's not clear what kind of access, oversight or legal teams would have to this detention center," she said.

And that's the real story: That the TACO king wants helpless immigrants held captive and mistreated. He even likes to think about them being mauled by alligators. It gives his depraved, wizened soul a stiffy.

God help us all.