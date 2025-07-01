Trump Wants To Feed Migrants To Alligators In Florida Detention Center

We have Uber Eats and now Alligator Eats, a "service" for migrants only.
By John AmatoJuly 1, 2025

Donald Trump told reporters that if detained migrants try to escape from Ron DeSantis' new detention center in the Florida Everglade, they will be eaten by alligators.

How sick is this?

Last year, we remember JD Vance promoting the lie that migrants were eating cats and dogs in Ohio, which Demented Donald also repeated. Now, Trump is looking forward to watching migrants trying to escape and being eaten alive.

It's embarrassing enough seeing a US president looking disheveled and ridiculous wearing an ugly campaign hat, but what came out of his mouth was worse.

Off camera, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked, "With Alligator Alcatraz, is the idea that if some illegal immigrant escapes, they just get eaten by an alligator?"

TRUMP: I guess that's the concept. This is not a nice business.

I guess that's the concept.

If you, you know, snakes are fast.

But alligators, we're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator, okay, if they escape prison.

How to run away.

Don't run in a straight line.

Run like this.

And you know what?

Your chances go up about 1%, okay?

Not a good thing.

Trump dementedly mocked migrants and told them how to swim away from the alligators. He's a monster.

Will Rumble post cameras all around the facility, hoping to capture in real time an escapee being devoured?

