ICE Barbie Rant: Cannibal Tried To 'Eat Himself' On Deportation Flight

Republicans have spewed out some wild stories to dehumanize immigrants, including the baseless claim promoted by J.D. Vance from Trump that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating "the cats, eating the dogs of the people who live there." Suddenly, after the election, we haven't heard a word about that.

Homeland Security Secretary ICE Barbie made a jaw-dropping claim as Trump toured “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida. Noem, after she demeaned CNN, said that during a deportation flight, an immigrant was so “deranged” he began cannibalizing himself on the plane, so they got him off the flight to get him medical attention.

Gee, maybe he just wanted to get away from her.

Noem said that ICE officers and Border Patrol officers are "out on the streets and violence against them has increased over 500% Since Trump has gone back into the White House because he's upholding the law and because a bunch of liberals Socialists and Marxists are out there lying about what President Trump is doing."

"President Trump is upholding freedom by what he is doing, the freedom to live safely in this country and to do things legally," she continued.

"And because those liberals, and I'm calling out you, CNN," she said. "I'm calling you out because you lie every single day about what these operations are. We are going after murderers and rapists and traffickers and drug dealers and getting them off the streets and getting them out of this country because Joe Biden let the worst of the worst come in here."

Move over, cats and dogs.

"The other day I was talking to some marshals that have been partnering with ICE," Noem told reporters. "They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home."

Big, if true.

"And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention," she added. "These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we're trying to target and get out of our country because they are so deranged they don't belong here."

No official sources or news outlets have confirmed her story, but MAGA is eating it up (no pun intended). "THIS is why we need mass roundups," Xitter user Nick Sortor wrote on the Bad App. "These people are ANIMALS."

They are trying even harder to otherize groups of people -- human beings. And it won't stop there. Trump also wants to deport U.S. citizens.