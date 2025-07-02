Of Course Crazy Grandpa Is Floating The Idea Of Deporting US Citizens

Trump visited Florida on Tuesday, where Republican psychopaths, including Kristi Noem and Ron DeSantis, Alligator Alcatraz, where, if an immigrant escapes, they can be eaten by hungry gators. Even The Hunger Games didn't feature alligators.

Trump moved on from that to call for deporting U.S. citizens just after, by the way, his big hideous bill that will gut our health care system was passed.

"I'd like to say, you know, a little controversial, but I couldn't care less," Trump said. "We have a lot of bad criminals that came into this country, and they came in stupidly."

"And it did happen, but we also have a lot of bad people that have been here for a long time," Grandpa Trump continued. "People that whack people over the head with a baseball bat from behind when they're not looking and kill them."

"Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth," he added. "So maybe that'll be the next job that we'll work on together."

How about these guys who "whack people over the head"?

🚨🚨🚨 I'm going to post this video every day so we never forget what the 34x POS convicted felon & adjudicated rapist Trump did 🚨🚨🚨 #VoteNo to save Medicaid! — Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T12:39:54.735Z

If you're surprised, you haven't been paying attention. Earlier today, Trump floated the idea of deporting his ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk.