Trump Is Escalating Threats On Protesters. This Is A Five-Alarm Fire

Donald J. Trump is continuing to fan the flames of the fire he started when he launched his mass deportation plan that has resulted in the disappearance of people from American streets, violence, and sending people to the notorious prison in El Salvador without due process, which is contrary to the Constitution.

And it's getting bad out there. An LAPD police officer aimed and then fired a rubber bullet at an Australian reporter at almost point-blank range as she attempted to cover the protests over ICE's immigration raids in the area. A British photographer was also injured.

Undoubtedly, Trump wants the protests to get violent as more of an excuse for more power, while killing democracy. If you doubt that, just recall that he watched the riots at the Capitol for three hours with glee while officers were being beaten with flag poles.

Trump issued an unnerving statement on Truth Social, calling the protests that he incited "Newscum inspried Riots."

'“If they spit, we will hit.” This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles,' he wrote. "The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs."

"But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before," he added. "Such disrespect will not be tolerated!"

Trump's version of free speech is violence for anyone who speaks out against the appalling way he is treating Americans. He has done nothing to earn our respect. And now, he's sending in the Marines. Because, sure, the Marines are well known for de-escalating.

There's someone who deserves to be arrested and it's not the governor of California.... US deploys Marines to Los Angeles as Trump backs arrest of California governor - www.reuters.com/world/us/los... — Trisha (@michigander63.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T21:11:55.075Z

Donald isn't solely targeting people who spit on the National Guard. He doesn't care about them.