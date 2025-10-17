Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For Over 40 Years Faces Deportation After ICE Arrest

A 64-year-old Pennsylvania man who was recently exonerated after spending more than 40 years behind bars has now been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and faces possible deportation to India. Cruelty is the point.

The Guardian reports:

Earlier this month, Centre county’s district attorney dismissed murder charges against 64-year-old Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam. However, shortly after his exoneration, Vedam was detained by Ice based on a 1988 deportation order tied to his now-vacated convictions.

...

While in prison, Vedam maintained his innocence of the murder charges and continued to appeal against his conviction on circumstantial evidence. In 2021, new evidence in Kinser’s murder case surfaced, leading to Vedam’s exoneration earlier this month. The Centre county district attorney also announced it will not seek a new trial against Vedam, USA Today reported.

However, upon his exoneration, Vedam was taken into custody by Ice. In a statement to the Miami Herald, the agency accused Vedam of being a “a career criminal with a rap sheet dating back to 1980”, adding that he is “also a convicted controlled substance trafficker”.

Speaking to USA Today, Vedam’s lawyer Ava Benach said: “Subu has lived in the US since he was a nine-month-old infant when he and his family arrived as lawful permanent residents of the United States … He was still a lawful permanent resident, and his application for citizenship had been accepted, when he was arrested in 1982.”