Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For Over 40 Years Faces Deportation After ICE Arrest

Cruelty is the point.
By Conover KennardOctober 17, 2025

A 64-year-old Pennsylvania man who was recently exonerated after spending more than 40 years behind bars has now been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and faces possible deportation to India. Cruelty is the point.

The Guardian reports:

Earlier this month, Centre county’s district attorney dismissed murder charges against 64-year-old Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam. However, shortly after his exoneration, Vedam was detained by Ice based on a 1988 deportation order tied to his now-vacated convictions.

...

While in prison, Vedam maintained his innocence of the murder charges and continued to appeal against his conviction on circumstantial evidence. In 2021, new evidence in Kinser’s murder case surfaced, leading to Vedam’s exoneration earlier this month. The Centre county district attorney also announced it will not seek a new trial against Vedam, USA Today reported.

However, upon his exoneration, Vedam was taken into custody by Ice. In a statement to the Miami Herald, the agency accused Vedam of being a “a career criminal with a rap sheet dating back to 1980”, adding that he is “also a convicted controlled substance trafficker”.

Speaking to USA Today, Vedam’s lawyer Ava Benach said: “Subu has lived in the US since he was a nine-month-old infant when he and his family arrived as lawful permanent residents of the United States … He was still a lawful permanent resident, and his application for citizenship had been accepted, when he was arrested in 1982.”

This is not justice. We need more compassion in this world, not cruelty. Also, fuck ICE.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon