ICE Director Claims Agents Wear Masks Because They Are Being Doxxed

Bummer. Kidnappers are being doxxed.
By Conover KennardJune 4, 2025

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons defended agents wearing masks and announced at the press conference in Boston that nearly 1,500 immigrants were taken into custody. People are rightfully angry at masked men taking people off the streets in America without due process, and no way of knowing who the masked individuals are.

Lyons said the agents were being doxxed, stalked online, and targeted with death threats. That's a shame. How dare Americans fight back when they see a kidnapping? The agents don't have search warrants, but some have visible tattoos, an identifier.

As the press conference ended, Lyons returned to the podium to answer a reporter's question about why ICE officers frequently wear masks during arrests.

"They are wearing those masks because we ran an operation with the Secret Service where we arrested someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their families', their kids' Instagram, their kids' Facebooks, and targeting them," he said.

A San Diego community pushed ICE out of their neighborhood last week after agents rolled up on a popular Italian restaurant in unmarked cars and started grabbing workers.

I wish I could shoot this video into my veins:

Sorry, not sorry, Lyons, but looking the other way is not an option when we see the government disappearing people from the street. And we don't know if any of the individuals taken by thuggish masked men, who resemble the fucking Proud Boys, are criminals if they don't get due process, which is guaranteed for everyone in the United States, under the Constitution.

To borrow a phrase, if you see something, do something. It is not illegal to take photos of ICE agents kidnappers. Staying silent makes us complicit.

