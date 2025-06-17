Democratic NYC Mayoral Candidate Arrested By Masked ICE Agents

While Donald J. Trump is making war noises toward Iran, Americans are dealing with a war on U.S. soil: mass deportations. Donald's border Czar Tom Homan has made veiled threats to arrest Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. A Democratic mayor was detained. A union leader was arrested during a protest. A Democratic U.S. Senator was roughed up for asking Kristi Noem a question.

And today, masked federal agents swarmed New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander at an immigration court. He was handcuffed and arrested after trying to accompany an individual, who had their case dismissed pending appeal earlier in the day, out of a courtroom.

Lander yelled to the agents, "Show me your warrant! Show me your badge!" In a video, Lander says, “I’m not obstructing. I’m standing right here in the hallway. I asked to see the judicial warrant.

“You don‘t have the authority to arrest US citizens asking for a judicial warrant,” Lander added.

Lander's campaign spokesperson confirmed the arrest.

.@bradlander campaign spokes confirms Lander was just arrested by ICE at immigration court https://t.co/h0vLSJJCnU — Morgan McKay (@morganfmckay) June 17, 2025

Democrats are being targeted in Trump's America.

Hi, this is Meg Barnette, Brad's wife. While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing, and our team is monitoring the situation closely. — Brad Lander (@bradlander.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T16:51:09.071Z

ICE just abducted a leading contender for the New York City mayorship for asking to see a warrant. I need everyone to understand that they are not a law enforcement agency — they are Donald Trump’s secret police. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer.com) 2025-06-17T18:06:11.200Z

Did he assault them with the Constitution?

Fox is reporting Lander will be charged with assaulting an officer, which my source heard second-hand — Molly Crane-Newman (@mollycranenewman.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T17:51:31.744Z

ICE's arrest of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is a shocking abuse of power. No one should face fear and intimidation in a courthouse, and this administration’s continued rampant targeting of New Yorkers makes our communities less safe. — New York Attorney General Letitia James (@newyorkstateag.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T17:46:32.093Z

UPDATE:

Chants have begun outside of 26 Federal plaza. “No justice no peace” and “ICE out of the courts” post-@bradlander arrest pic.twitter.com/Xkv3MK2vG9 — Moses Jeanfrancois (@mosesjeans) June 17, 2025

We are out at 26 Federal plaza with organizers, elected officials, and activists to say it is UNACCEPTABLE for ICE agents to detain a sitting elected official, @NYCComptroller. No warrant, no charges, no authority to detain a US citizen. pic.twitter.com/4FOFKBd757 — New York Jewish Agenda (@NYJewishAgenda) June 17, 2025

UPDATE (Karoli): Check out this picture