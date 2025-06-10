Homan Chickens Out After Newsom Dares Him To Arrest Him

Trump's border czar, Tom "General Zod" Homan backed down from arresting Governor Gavin Newsom and instead blamed MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff for taking his words out of context, which was not the case.

Homan was asked directly by Soboroff if Governor Newsom or Mayor Bass were at risk for being arrested. Homan didn't say they weren't going to be arrested. He said anyone doing anything to impeded his operation were at risk of being arrested, including Newsom and Bass.

Tom, what's your response? Well, first of all, it's just ridiculous. That reporter from MSNBC, he's a joke. He's a dishonest reporter. What we discussed was, for those protesters that cross the line, I've said it many times, you can protest, you get your First Amendment rights, but when you cross that line, you put hands on an ICE officer, or you destroy property, or I'd say that you impede law enforcement, or you're knowingly, harboring or concealing an illegal alien, that's a crime. And the Trump administration's not going to tolerate it. You cross that line, we're going to see you prosecuted in the Department of Justice. Then the reporter asked me, well, could Governor Newsom or Mayor Bass be arrested? I said, well, no one's above the law. If they cross the line and commit a crime, absolutely they can.

Part of the MAGA media manual is to attack every reporter that is not part of Conservative media. Homna claiming Soboroff is a dishonest reporter is a lie.

Homan had his chance to arrest Newsom and instead ran to Fox and Friends.