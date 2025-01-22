'Border Czar' Tom Homan Justifies Sending ICE Agents Into Schools, Hospitals

"Border czar" Tom Homan vowed to snatch undocumented immigrants from schools if he deemed them a threat to national security.
By David Edwards
January 22, 2025

During a Tuesday interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney noted that the Department of Homeland Security "issued a memo to repeal limits on ICE agents."

"Am I right in saying that this frees up ICE agents to go into schools, hospitals, and other institutions to arrest illegals?" Varney asked Homan.

"Well, again, the officers have a great deal of discretion depending on the location," Homan confirmed. "There's not a blanket, you know, saying we can't go in these locations at all, but there's going to be a process put in place where there is discretion used."

"If and when ICE went into a school to arrest someone, that would be highly contentious, wouldn't it?" Varney pressed.

"Well, absolutely," Homan agreed. "But then again, you know, what's our national security worth?"

"I mean, if we have a national security vulnerability that we know is a national security risk, and we've got to walk on a college campus to get them, that's something we have to do."

