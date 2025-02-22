Trump Border Czar TRIGGERED By AOC's Scathing Mockery

Ah, the GOP playbook: sow doubt, deflect and distract. Enter Tom Homan, so-called "border czar." In a recent episode of political theater, he took issue with a "Know Your Rights" webinar hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office. B/c it aimed to inform people about their legal protections during ICE encounters—a concept that this this human thumb apparently can't handle.

So he scurried onto Fox News to ask, "Is that impeding our law-enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it?" AOC, to her credit, hit back. She mocked Homan's social-media hyperbole, suggesting he might benefit from a remedial reading of the Constitution: "Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start." Dayum!

As AOC knows, this isn't about law enforcement; it's about intimidation. Stoking fear and suppressing dissent. So she had a lot more to say about this, which we discuss in our live stream.