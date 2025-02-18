Tom Homan Plans To 'Arrest And Deport' Congresswoman AOC

Tom Homan Plans To 'Arrest And Deport' Congresswoman AOC
She's laughing at you, Tom. Credit: nrkbeta
By John AmatoFebruary 18, 2025

Tom "General Zod" Homan, Trump's Deportation Czar, repeatedly told Fox News he's asking the DOJ to target and investigate a sitting congresswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for aiding and abetting migrants from being arrested by his ICE agents.

It's typical of all fascists to want to silence and arrest anyone who refuses to comply.

Earlier in the segment, Hannity used the tired trope that all migrants are rapists and murderers to attack AOC which ignited General Zod.

HOMAN: We're trying to enforce the laws that Congress enacted. I believe she's a member of Congress. So if they're writing laws they don't want enforced, I can think they got better things to do at the time. But as a member of Congress, you would think she'd want ICE to enforce laws, laws they enacted, that they appropriate us funding to do. And that's what we're trying to do. And she's making it more difficult and more dangerous.

HANNITY: You know, it's—I'm sure a free speech argument could be made, OK, she has every right to say anything she wants. When does it cross a line into aiding and abetting lawbreaking? Would it have to have direct involvement by her in helping people to evade ICE?

HOMAN: That's exactly the question I posed to the deputy attorney general. I asked him to look into it. I said, you know, I know, through my career, someone steps in front of you, in between you and the person you're arresting or beating, yeah, that's a violation.

But at what point do you cross a line on saying you're educating people versus you're teaching them how to evade ICE arrest? So, I've asked that question to the Department of Justice for clear guidance, so I can share that with the officers of ICE.

So, we're looking for that clear direction, so we can start taking action on people that want to evade—who want to help educate these people to evade ICE, so, hopefully, any day now we get that guidance sent out to the people.

Even Hannity knows they have no case against AOC, but they will ratchet up the hate against her as much as possible.

The Daily Beast:

The courts have held that all law enforcement—including ICE officers—can only enter private property and employee-only business areas with permission or with a valid search warrant signed by a judge. They must also have probable cause to arrest, according to the ACLU.ICE’s own website says everyone is entitled to due process, and that it focuses on removing criminals and public safety threats.

AOC knows her rights under the US Constitution, the Constitution that Trump wants to throw in the trash and write his own. I love how she trolled this jackass.

If Homan had his way, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez would already be in handcuffs, on her way to Gitmo.

