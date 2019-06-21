HEADS UP: ICE Raids Planned For Early Sunday Morning

Heads up, everyone! It's confirmed that ICE intends to conduct raids in cities early Sunday morning to round up specific targets and take them into custody. These raids are being done on Donald Trump's orders and are expected to take place in the predawn hours of major U.S. cities, according to a Washington Post report.

Targeted cities are Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, among others.

The ACLU has some advice for targeted populations:

The ICE warrant on the left does NOT authorize agents to enter a home without permission.



La orden de ICE a la izquierda NO autoriza a los agentes a entrar al domicilio sin permiso. https://t.co/hl7Q1rv7sK — ACLU (@ACLU) June 21, 2019

Here is a video you can share. It comes in several different languages:

If ICE is outside your door, don’t panic, and remember: YOU HAVE RIGHTS. Even if you do everything right, they still may enter. View & share #WeHaveRights to be prepared. 4 scenarios, 7 languages https://t.co/jn3Tn3LcB3 pic.twitter.com/ZIAWka2it6 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) June 18, 2019

Resources from United We Dream.

At a time when we are hearing DHS and the administration scream about needing more resources at the border and how they have to force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, at a time when the DOJ goes to court and seriously argues that detained children are not entitled to soap, a toothbrush, and a bed, at a time when the conditions under which migrants are held violates every human rights statute on the books, they want to round up more people?

People are being used as pawns for 2020 yet again. This time we need to fight back. This is a pander to the xenophobes, white nationalists, and neo-Nazis. It must stop.