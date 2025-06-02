New Poll: AOC Is More Popular Than Most Democrats

AOC is more well-liked than Trump Bear, Handsome Joe Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll. (Female politicians are always popular -- until they run for president.) Via the Independent:

Despite the fact that Ocasio-Cortez can be polarizing even within her own party, she is still more popular than most currently active U.S. politicians, Newsweek reports.

Data released on Friday by data intelligence company AtlasIntel found that Ocasio-Cortez ranked third most popular on its survey of political popularity, and she was one of only three leaders with a net positive image.

The congresswoman was beat only by former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ocasio-Cortez had a positivity rating of 46 percent, with 44 percent of respondents saying they have a negative view of her, and another 10 percent saying they were unsure.