New Poll: AOC Is More Popular Than Most Democrats

Probably because she's focused on things to make peoples' lives better?
By Susie MadrakJune 2, 2025

AOC is more well-liked than Trump Bear, Handsome Joe Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll. (Female politicians are always popular -- until they run for president.) Via the Independent:

Despite the fact that Ocasio-Cortez can be polarizing even within her own party, she is still more popular than most currently active U.S. politicians, Newsweek reports.

Data released on Friday by data intelligence company AtlasIntel found that Ocasio-Cortez ranked third most popular on its survey of political popularity, and she was one of only three leaders with a net positive image.

The congresswoman was beat only by former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ocasio-Cortez had a positivity rating of 46 percent, with 44 percent of respondents saying they have a negative view of her, and another 10 percent saying they were unsure.

Female presidential candidates poll well with Dems -- until voters get in the booth, and the gender gap kicks in. I'd rather see her run for Senate.

AOC more popular than Trump has got to sting. Good.

CommonSense (@comminsense.bsky.social) 2025-06-01T21:58:29.306Z

Haven't you heard? AOC is acrually quite popular with Trump voters. Even if people don't agree with her on everything, even if they don't see themselves as leftists, they see AOC as authentic, as not a typical Democrat, not a typical politician. That's why a lot of voters trust her more than others.

Free Parking 🚘 (@free-parking.bsky.social) 2025-05-29T03:35:22.754Z

AOC is popular! That pisses some of the democrats off. They are out here saying no one knows what oligarchy is, dying of old age and trying to send letters to trump like he gives a fuck. The call is coming from inside the house. You wanna spend millions on creating more influencers to protect that?

Cayton Cox (@caytoniccox.bsky.social) 2025-05-24T05:09:12.122Z

