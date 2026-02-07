Trump’s Worst Week, Democrats’ Best Signal

Democrats notched an earthquake-level shock win in a Texas special election that saw them turn a 17 point loss in 2024 into a 15 point win. A 32% swing, which is just utterly insane.
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 7, 2026

So much tasty goodness this week.

Democrats notched an earthquake-level shock win in a Texas special election that saw them turn a 17 point loss in 2024 into a 15 point win. A 32% swing, which is just utterly insane. It, like previous surprise wins in special elections in Iowa, Miami Mayor, etc, points to the potential for a massive 2018-style midterm wave as Trump’s polling goes into the toilet and his parietal lobe drips out of his ears.

Meanwhile, Trump’s week unraveled further with extremist rhetoric, Epstein revelations, racist posts, mass job cuts, and growing backlash to ICE enforcement.

You'll definitely wanna watch the rest of David Shuster's glorious--and at times hilarious--round up of Trump's very shitty week, at Blue Amp Media. And while you're there? Subscribe for 50% off(!) and support independent media!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon