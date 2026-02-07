Trump’s Worst Week, Democrats’ Best Signal

So much tasty goodness this week.

Democrats notched an earthquake-level shock win in a Texas special election that saw them turn a 17 point loss in 2024 into a 15 point win. A 32% swing, which is just utterly insane. It, like previous surprise wins in special elections in Iowa, Miami Mayor, etc, points to the potential for a massive 2018-style midterm wave as Trump’s polling goes into the toilet and his parietal lobe drips out of his ears.

Meanwhile, Trump’s week unraveled further with extremist rhetoric, Epstein revelations, racist posts, mass job cuts, and growing backlash to ICE enforcement.

You'll definitely wanna watch the rest of David Shuster's glorious--and at times hilarious--round up of Trump's very shitty week, at Blue Amp Media. And while you're there? Subscribe for 50% off(!) and support independent media!