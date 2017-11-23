Texas Republicans Concerned That Democrats Are 'Coming For Us!'

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a man far too concerned about what’s happening in women’s bathrooms than just casual curiosity would deem necessary, has made a proclamation:



Patrick: Democrats are 'coming for us'

I hate when he steals our super-secret playbook.

Pointing to major Democratic wins in Virginia earlier this month, the high-ranking Republican from Houston told fellow party members in Waco Thursday they have a challenging election year ahead of them and the GOP should take nothing for granted, reports the Waco Tribune. “Recently in Virginia, Republicans turned out in record numbers, but it made no differences. A blue wave prevailed,” said Patrick …

Patrick takes away health care for Texas children, does the instant bidding of his corporate donors, sucks up to Trump, refuses to even discuss Texas education spending, and wasted an entire legislative session over transgender folks and where they can and cannot take a leak. By the way, has it occurred to Patrick that it would be a whole lot more productive the keep Republican men out of either bathroom?

So, huddle up team. Grab some voter registration cards and a clipboard and let’s go get ’em. Nobody tell Dan Patrick what we’re doing, okay?

Crossposted at juanitajean.com