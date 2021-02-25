Dan Patrick: Texans With $16K Power Bills 'Took A Gamble'

Above, Texas’ Lt. Governor Dan Patrick telling people to read the fine print of their electricity contracts, you know, because it’s their own fault that the electric company made serious coin off of them.
Patrick, as you may recall, was the mook who suggested at the start of the pandemic that gramps and mee-maw might be willing to die to save Capitalism for their grandkids:
So, you know that Patrick is all-in to do whatever it takes to fix whatever is wrong in Texas.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors