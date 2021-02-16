Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Texas Power Blackouts Were Preventable -- But Freedumb, Dammit!

The state's electrical problems can be traced to a long history of wanting to avoid federal regulation.
By Susie Madrak
Texas Power Blackouts Were Preventable -- But Freedumb, Dammit!
Image from: ERCOT

The failure of the Texas electrical grid in this historic winter storm is a textbook example of why bumper sticker policies Just. Don't. Work.

See, for an assortment of wingnut ideas -- "independence," protecting the almighty petrochemical industry from taxation, etc. -- Texas has its own power grid. If Texas had raised taxes and invested in infrastructure upgrades, they could be part of the national power grid -- and those people shivering through this storm could have electricity sent from other parts of the country. But freedumb!

Here's Texas senator John Cornyn blaming it on wind power:

It wasn’t just wind turbines, though. The coal and gas generators also froze. Yet northeastern states have weather like this all the time, raise the taxes to support the infrastructure. But Texas is too invested in being a low-tax state to face reality.

Meanwhile, because Texas doesn't believe in price regulation on the retail energy market, thousands of customers will be charged as much as $9000 per kilowatt hour for electricity during this storm:

Which returns me to two of my favorite mantras as I watch some of my friends retire to Florida and Texas "because the taxes are low and it's warm":

1. There are no longer any places to hide from extreme weather.

2. There is no such thing as a low-tax state. There are only tax cuts for the wealthy that are a deferred payment on public infrastructure.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team