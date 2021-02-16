Texas Power Blackouts Were Preventable -- But Freedumb, Dammit!

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for every county in Texas as a massive winter storm envelopes the state.



The freezing weather will put the state's power grid to the test as Texans crank up their heaters.https://t.co/hM5sdeKTV9 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 13, 2021

The failure of the Texas electrical grid in this historic winter storm is a textbook example of why bumper sticker policies Just. Don't. Work.

See, for an assortment of wingnut ideas -- "independence," protecting the almighty petrochemical industry from taxation, etc. -- Texas has its own power grid. If Texas had raised taxes and invested in infrastructure upgrades, they could be part of the national power grid -- and those people shivering through this storm could have electricity sent from other parts of the country. But freedumb!

Here's Texas senator John Cornyn blaming it on wind power:

Frozen wind turbines hamper Texas power output, state's electric grid operator says https://t.co/k9rKHcjJFW via @statesman — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 16, 2021

Rolling blackouts in Texas and spiking gas and power prices amid a cold snap show the folly of eliminating natural gas—and coal. https://t.co/GzSYJC7ekH via @WSJ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 16, 2021

30-50% of natural gas at @ERCOT_ISO was offline. Not very useful if they can't stay open. — ʀaмpaʀт (@imthemadridista) February 16, 2021

"Fortunately for the @ERCOT_ISO , which manages the state's electric grid, the storm's gusty winds are spinning the state's unfrozen coastal turbines at a higher rate than expected, helping to offset some of the power generation losses because of the icy conditions." — S Abel (@sabelmom) February 16, 2021

It wasn’t just wind turbines, though. The coal and gas generators also froze. Yet northeastern states have weather like this all the time, raise the taxes to support the infrastructure. But Texas is too invested in being a low-tax state to face reality.

He’s also leaving out that because it’s Texas, y’all, the transmission stations weren’t properly winterized. https://t.co/7N3PCu2JvY — Borgus Weems (@BorgusWeemsTX) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, because Texas doesn't believe in price regulation on the retail energy market, thousands of customers will be charged as much as $9000 per kilowatt hour for electricity during this storm:

Electricity retailer Griddy’s unusual plea to Texas customers: Leave now before you get a big bill https://t.co/bNr1iuy9kB — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 16, 2021

Which returns me to two of my favorite mantras as I watch some of my friends retire to Florida and Texas "because the taxes are low and it's warm":

1. There are no longer any places to hide from extreme weather.

2. There is no such thing as a low-tax state. There are only tax cuts for the wealthy that are a deferred payment on public infrastructure.