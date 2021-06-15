Is Ted Cruz Off To Cancún Again?

Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz often attack California over nonsense because conservatives believe The Golden State is the bastion of Hollywood liberalism.

During a heatwave in California in 2020, Sen. Cruz tweeted this idiocy:

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.



Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide.



Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

However, sometimes Cruz's attempts at "owning the libs" come back to bite him right in the ass.

Remember the Texas freeze? Over 100 people died because the power grid froze, leaving millions of Texas residents with no water and heat for days on end. Ted Cruz was nowhere to be found, in Texas.

Sen. Ted Cruz was heavily criticized because at that moment he ran to the beautiful weather of Cancún.

It appears in the middle of the worst energy crisis in the history of Texas, @tedcruz is on his way to Cancun with his family. pic.twitter.com/aEdiqdn70j — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 18, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott went on Fox News to blame the Green New Deal for their power issues. Hey Greg, there is no actual "Green New Deal" in place.

Finally, Abbott proclaimed their power issues were "over."

Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.



Today, I signed bills into LAW to reform ERCOT & weatherize & improve the reliability of the state's power grid.



Thanks @KHancock4TX, @DrSchwertner, & @chrispaddie for your leadership on these issues. pic.twitter.com/sXH5NTZ4Jq — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 8, 2021

Except, of course, they are not.

BREAKING: ERCOT is now asking people to conserve electricity through Friday, saying there are a significant number of power plants offline and expecting possible record use for June. pic.twitter.com/zWZkf0bkPq — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) June 14, 2021

Conservatives always lie to the voters.

Ted Cruz has not tweeted about this latest power issue in Texas, but instead cried about Joe Biden meeting with Putin.

Biden gave Putin everything he wanted. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 14, 2021

Maybe if and when the power grid fails during a heat wave, Ted can find a cooler and more secret vacation spot for his escape.

And not use the airport next time.

I’m guessing if the Texas power grid fails during a heatwave Ted Cruz will be booking a trip to Alaska to cool off https://t.co/DkHPvEmAzF — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 14, 2021

Let me guess: Ted Cruz is going to say that Texas’ power issues are due to “overheating solar panels and windmills winding too much” instead of capitalism — pfullly vaccinated pFred of Whimsyshire (@crockofschist) June 15, 2021