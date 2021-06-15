Politics
Is Ted Cruz Off To Cancún Again?

Texas has power grid problems in the Summer, too? When are Texas voters going to say ENOUGH and elect people who will DO SOMETHING?
By John Amato
Is Ted Cruz Off To Cancún Again?
Ted Cruz can think of three reasons he should be on vacation right now. His daughters, the heat, and his utter lack of personal responsibility. Image from: Getty Images

Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz often attack California over nonsense because conservatives believe The Golden State is the bastion of Hollywood liberalism.

During a heatwave in California in 2020, Sen. Cruz tweeted this idiocy:

However, sometimes Cruz's attempts at "owning the libs" come back to bite him right in the ass.

Remember the Texas freeze? Over 100 people died because the power grid froze, leaving millions of Texas residents with no water and heat for days on end. Ted Cruz was nowhere to be found, in Texas.

Sen. Ted Cruz was heavily criticized because at that moment he ran to the beautiful weather of Cancún.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott went on Fox News to blame the Green New Deal for their power issues. Hey Greg, there is no actual "Green New Deal" in place.

Finally, Abbott proclaimed their power issues were "over."

Except, of course, they are not.

Conservatives always lie to the voters.

Ted Cruz has not tweeted about this latest power issue in Texas, but instead cried about Joe Biden meeting with Putin.

Maybe if and when the power grid fails during a heat wave, Ted can find a cooler and more secret vacation spot for his escape.

And not use the airport next time.

