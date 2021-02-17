Politics
Greg Abbott Lies About Green Energy To Deflect On Freeze Fail - UPDATE: AOC Responds

Texas GOP was bragging about TEXIT and seceding from the Union less than a month ago. Now they need federal help because their electrical infrastructure has been neglected by Republican "carbon pimps."
The state of Texas is suffering massive power shortages, blackouts in freezing cold, and instead of working to solve the problem, Republican Governor Greg Abbott took precious time to appear on Hannity and pretend it was Joe Biden's climate change policies that are at fault for the Texas freeze.

By all accounts over 4 million people have lost their power in freezing cold due to electric grid infrastructure problems, and not being part of the national grid.

In an effort to cover-up his ineptitude, Abbott tried to shift the focus onto conservative's boogie man, the Green New Deal.

Abbot said, “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America."

In reality, the freeze Texans are feeling right now shows how deadly Texas politics and policies are to the Texas population.

Abbott told Hannity that there are few different ways Texas gets their energy, but only blamed wind turbines for their problems which again is a BIG FAT lie.

"Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis," Abbott said.

The Texas governor made believe that he didn't really know what ERCOT is when he said, "It was lacking power at a state-wise basis, power that was spread out by that ERCOT organization that you were talking about."

Most of Texas's power comes from fossil fuels.

The Washington post reports:

Although renewable energy sources did partially fail, they only contributed to 13 percent of the power outages, while providing about a quarter of the state’s energy in winter. Thermal sources, including coal, gas and nuclear, lost almost twice as many gigawatts of power because of the cold, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state’s electric grid operator. Critics have also noted that wind turbines can operate in climates as cold as Greenland if they’re properly prepared for the weather.

Despite the much larger dip in energy from fossil fuels, Republican politicians have seized on the outages to attack the Green New Deal and Democrats’ push to address climate change by reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.

As the Houston Chronicle reports:

The ERCOT grid has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union,” Ed Hirs, an energy fellow in the department of economics at the University of Houston, told the Houston Chronicle. “It limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances.”

VOX has a nice explanation as well.

It's now Qonservative policy to lie about every policy failure under Republican control instead of explaining the situation and then dealing with it.

Trump has made lying, cheating, stealing and blaming others as the QOP's go-to rationale.

UPDATE: AOC has responded. SNAP.

