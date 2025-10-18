TX Organizer For No Kings Responds Perfectly To Abbott Deploying National Guard

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on the Bad App that he is deploying the state’s National Guard to Austin ahead of Saturday's No Kings rally in the Texas capital, as top Republicans continue with their baseless lie, connecting the protest to Antifa. Republicans have fallen in line with Trump's talking point: If we exercise our First Amendment right to protest against this authoritarian, freedom-sucking government, led by the dumbest people on Earth, then we are Hamas-loving, violent Marxists.

Republicans want us to lie back and take the rancid shit they are shoveling down our throats. But that's why there's a protest. We've had enough.

"Today, I directed the Dept. of Public Safety and National Guard to surge forces into Austin ahead of an Antifa-linked protest," Abbott wrote on Xitter. "Texas will NOT tolerate chaos."

"Anyone destroying property or committing acts of violence will be swiftly arrested," he added. "Law and order will be enforced."

One of the organizers of the protest responded perfectly.

“We hope that any additional law enforcement agencies deployed by the governor will enjoy our event, live music from local Austin artists, and the hard-working Americans who are joining together in solidarity, celebration and to discover more than 50 organizations working together to make Texas a better place to live,” Sophia Mirto told KXAN.

“We are disappointed that the governor is choosing to spend Texans’ tax money on deploying additional resources to police a nonviolent, First Amendment event,” Mirto continued, “when there are so many Texans in need of housing, transportation, health care, quality education and there are still victims of the devastating July 4 flood right here in Central Texas that need the governor to sign an executive order providing aid.”

Texas House of Representatives Minority Leader Gene Wu likened Abbott's actions to "what kings and dictators do."

“Sending armed soldiers to suppress peaceful protests is what kings and dictators do — and Greg Abbott just proved he’s one of them,” Wu said. “By inviting armed soldiers into our streets, the governor has sold out our sovereignty to a corrupt politician looking to distract you from the Epstein Files, rising prices at the grocery store, and more Texans than ever unable to realize the dream of homeownership.”

Why didn’t he direct the Dept. of Public Safety to rush in and save the kids in Uvalde?



He went to a fundraiser instead. https://t.co/wfqDPFlhHC — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 16, 2025

Make no mistake about it, Republicans want violence at the protest tomorrow. Instead, they'll see protesters in inflatable costumes mocking that abhorrent thing in the White House. It is our right to protest. This is the United States of America. Show up in numbers they can't ignore.