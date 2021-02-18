Sean Duffy Launches A Right-Wing Stupid Attack On AOC

The state of Texas runs its own power grid, which isn't influenced by the Green New Deal since that was introduced in 2019, isn't law, and has no impact on power grids at this time.

To deflect from Republicans refusing to upgrade and winterize their own power grid, right wingers "whatabout" and spew nonsense about Bernie Sanders, AOC, and others who support the Green New Deal, as if they had anything to do with the self-inflicted painful place they find themselves in.

Fox News has hosted a barrage of liars who have not discussed what actually happened in Texas and how to help their people, choosing instead to just attack climate change policies.

Since AOC has been attacked by the Texas governor she has responded in kind.

I go offline a few days and return to a GOP Gov blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures.



Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to have a grasp on his state, so here’s a reminder: Texas runs 80-90% on fossil fuels.



The real “deadly deal” is his failed leadership. https://t.co/a3YoEqks7K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

So many Texans are in desperate conditions without heat, water, and little relief.



Gov. Abbott needs to get off TV pointing fingers & start helping people.



After that, he needs to read a book on his own state’s energy supply. I’ll be prepping TX relief emails if he needs help. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy went on the attack against AOC today, telling Maria Bartiromo that "windmills don't work when it's freezing."

"Solar panels don't work when it's really cloudy and snowy out," Duffy spewed.

Liar.

This of course is nonsense. Germany is the number one country that uses solar energy, and it's not like it doesn't get cold, or cloudy or snowy there.

Much of Europe uses solar power.

Duffy claimed Texas didn't have enough gas and coal to thwart the cold which is of course a lie since 90% of their power is based on gas and coal.

Truth and reality mean nothing to Qonservatives any longer. Lying and owning the libs is all they want.

Wind turbines in Antarctica.



Spoiler: they work in the cold. pic.twitter.com/Ws2nItJLhF — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 17, 2021

In reality this is what's caused Texans to shiver: "Energy and policy experts said Texas’ decision not to require equipment upgrades to better withstand extreme winter temperatures, and choice to operate mostly isolated from other grids in the U.S. left power system unprepared for the winter crisis."

"Policy observers blamed the power system failure on the legislators and state agencies who they say did not properly heed the warnings of previous storms or account for more extreme weather events warned of by climate scientists. Instead, Texas prioritized the free market."

Texas faced a similar problem in 2011 and did nothing to fix it.

AOC isn't their problem. Republicans are.