Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You must be bold, brave, and courageous and find a way... to get in the way." -- John Lewis
By driftglassMarch 8, 2025

Sixty years ago yesterday, March 7 1965, in Selma, Alabama, a 600-person civil rights demonstration ends in violence when marchers are attacked and beaten by white state troopers and sheriff’s deputies. The day's events became known as "Bloody Sunday." Don't say "It can't happen here", because it did happen here.

Meidas Plus: Today in Politics, Bulletin 85. 3/6/25.

The Beautiful Mess by John Pavlovitz: It's Okay To Let People Know What You're Against.

Off Message: Trump's Last Enemy Is The State Itself.

Attention space nerds! Apartheid Clyde's ACME Rocket Company Strikes Again.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon