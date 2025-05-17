Mike’s Blog Round-Up

As Dickens once said, “The law is an ass."
By TengrainMay 17, 2025

Above, Eminem's Lose Yourself gets the CinemaSings treatment, performed by 331 movies. Today, we lose ourselves in the blockbuster birthright citizenship case before the SCOTUS.

The Moderate Voice lays out the birthright citizenship case before the SCOTUS in terms we can all understand.

Wonkette How DARE judges to rule on the Constitution!

Law Dork discusses the case from a lawyerly viewpoint.

Feed After Midnight discusses the staggering corruption of our so-called president.

Bonus Track: Lawyers, Guns & Money tell a story about redemption.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

