Sean Hannity Is Making The Green New Deal Sound Pretty Great, Actually

It's truly bizarro world over there at Fox News, isn't it?

Tonight Sean Hannity was trying to talk about how awful the Green New Deal was, but you know...it kinda came out sounding pretty good to me...

Everything is free. You don't have to worry another day in your life! Free government healthy food. Free daycare for your kids! Free housing. Free college education. Forget about k through 12. Free universal healthcare! Free free. Oh, but pro-choice Democrats, they're not gonna allow you to have your private plan anymore. Forget choice. You get guaranteed vacations. You get universal guaranteed income. A guaranteed retirement! Even people unwillinig to work!

OH, you mean like nearly everything they have in the countries that are rated the happiest in the world? As Tevye said in Fiddler on the Roof, "May the Lord smite me with such a curse."