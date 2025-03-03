Elon Musk Wants U.S. To Pull Out Of NATO And The UN

Elon Musk, the co-president of the United States wants the US to leave NATO and the UN.

He retweeted this from his X platform.

Musk is the worst thing that's happened to this country.

X formally known as Twitter has turned into a cesspool of White Supremacy and pro MAGA cultists. Since President Zelenskyy was berated by Trump and JD Vance, it's being filled with anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia propaganda.

It's embarrassing.

NATO has been the greatest alliance United States has ever been part of.

I won't even begin to discuss the UN with these assholes.

Where are the John Birchers? They lived on promoting the Red scare conspiracies. Now that it might be happening, they are silent.

Stick to rockets and stay out of our lives, Elon.

HuffPo reports:

NATO and the U.N. did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Martin Paasi, a member of the Finnish parliament, responded to Musk’s post, writing, “I don’t think anyone will trust the US government for the next few decades.”

How can anyone around the world trust the Trump administration?