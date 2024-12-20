Rand Paul Wants President Musk To Be Speaker Of The House

Senator Rand Paul expressed his support for Elon Musk to control the new Congress in 2025, when he Xitted that he would love to see President Elon Musk become Speaker of the House.

The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress . . .



Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 19, 2024

That's a sure fire-way to destroy the House of Representatives entirely.

Musk is actually acting more like a president, and Trump being reduced to his VP, and Republicans seem to be fine with that. Why govern when they can just hand the power to the oligarchs?

Sen. Rand Paul is cosigning every demented cabinet choice Trump has made so far.

It’s time to put the intelligence community on notice: Reform is not just necessary — it’s here. I proudly support @TulsiGabbard. https://t.co/YaVA94B32F — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 18, 2024

Proud to support @RobertKennedyJr for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Finally, someone to detox the place after the Fauci era. Get ready for health care freedom and MAHA! pic.twitter.com/45ATzyr6iF — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 18, 2024

Sen. Paul is also supporting Kash Patel as FBI Director.

The above video I posted was from Paul's disastrous interview with Rachel Maddow from 2010.

He's been a hack ever since he joined Congress. What is happening now is a Rand Paul wet dream, birthed first by his father, Ron Paul. Destroy government, destroy democracy, hand the keys of power over to the oligarchs.