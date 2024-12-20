Rand Paul Wants President Musk To Be Speaker Of The House

Yikes
By John AmatoDecember 20, 2024

Senator Rand Paul expressed his support for Elon Musk to control the new Congress in 2025, when he Xitted that he would love to see President Elon Musk become Speaker of the House.

That's a sure fire-way to destroy the House of Representatives entirely.

Musk is actually acting more like a president, and Trump being reduced to his VP, and Republicans seem to be fine with that. Why govern when they can just hand the power to the oligarchs?

Sen. Rand Paul is cosigning every demented cabinet choice Trump has made so far.

Sen. Paul is also supporting Kash Patel as FBI Director.

The above video I posted was from Paul's disastrous interview with Rachel Maddow from 2010.

He's been a hack ever since he joined Congress. What is happening now is a Rand Paul wet dream, birthed first by his father, Ron Paul. Destroy government, destroy democracy, hand the keys of power over to the oligarchs.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon