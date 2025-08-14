'Failure': 'KaroLYIN Leavitt' Gets The Gavin Newsom Press Office Treatment

Governor Gavin Newsom's press office's account on the Bad App has nailed it in their all-caps, nickname-issuing, childlike (think of The Bad Seed) impersonation of Donald J. Trump, the 79-year-old, cankled president with a 9-year-old boy's mind, who somehow thinks of himself as an alpha male.

Democratic Governors Newsom, JB Pritzker, and Gov. Kathy Hochul have been working alongside state legislatures to develop a plan to add additional guaranteed Democratic seats in the House through redistricting after Texas Republicans, as instructed by Trump, are trying to steal seats in Texas so that his party won't take the upcoming beatdown it deserves in Congress.

As we reported this week, in a letter to Trump, Newsom said California "cannot stand idly by" as Texas, along with other Republican states, attempt to follow Trump's instructions to create more GOP-friendly Congressional maps.

Newsom dragged White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt into the mockery.

"WOW! TOMORROW HISTORY WILL BE MADE," the account reads." KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED “FAKE MEDIA” ABOUT CALIFORNIA’S BEAUTIFUL MAPS."

"PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED — EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS'. DONALD “THE FAILURE” TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE," the tweet added. "ALL BECAUSE YOU “MISSED THE DEADLINE.” LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA!!! — GCN"

Newsom has warned Trump several times, and in his letter to the president on Monday, he said, “You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make.”

“If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” he added. “But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same.”

So now, today will be California's "liberation day," since Trump isn't used to someone pushing back against his takeover of, well, just about everything. And who would have thought that Trump, who accused Democrats of rigging an election, would be the one rigging elections? Besides all of us.