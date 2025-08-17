'Yelp For Toilets': Newsom Press Office Hilariously Smacks Down Tomi Lahren

Donald Trump is the biggest troll on Xitter, but Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been calling out the "failed president" at every turn. Newsom's press office has expanded its targets to others, including White House press secretary 'KaroLYIN Leavitt,' and now, Tomi Lahren received a well-deserved tweet mocking her account as "basically Yelp for toilets now."

After Newsom's press office tweeted, "Have a great weekend, patriots!" with a photo of the Governor, Lahren jumped in to call his team "beta males." And that's cute considering that Putin dog-walked Trump during the failed summit yesterday.

"The saddest thing about this is, Gavin and his team of beta males who sit down to pee actually think they’re trolling the president and actually think this is making Gavin look like a bad ass [SIC]," she wrote. "You got a feel for those California boys, I don’t know if it’s the weed or the gender neutral bathrooms, but something is wrong over there."

Newsom's team responded quickly.

Tomi’s account is basically Yelp for toilets now. https://t.co/Q359EA7we7 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 16, 2025

Oddly, Lahren is suggesting inappropriate behavior with Gavin and "California boys," while she supports an adjudicated rapist, and if you Google those two words, Trump's name repeatedly pops up. And then there are the Epstein Files, and the massive cover-up by the Trump administration.

The economy is in the shitter, prices are up, several countries have issued travel advisories for the US, masked ICE agents are grabbing people off the streets in our neighborhoods, and Democratic cities are being targeted with a federal takeover because of alleged crime, even though eight of the top 10 cities with the highest murder rates and populations of at least 100,000 were in red states — Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio and Louisiana, but sure, gender neutral bathrooms are the problem, Tomi.