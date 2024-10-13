'Sick': Newsom Smacks Trump Over Threat To Withhold Aid For CA At Rally

On Saturday, Donald Trump held a rally in Coachella, California, and threatened to withhold wildfire funds for California. That's typical of Donald since he routinely demeans cities in the United States. While in Detroit, he bashed Detroit.

After recently repeatedly lying about the government's response to the recent hurricanes, Trump showed his real character, or lack thereof, at his rally. It's always projection with Donald.

"We're going to take care of our farmers," Trump said. "We're going to take care of your water situation, and we'll force it down his (Gov. Gavin Newsom) throat."

"And we'll say, Gavin, if you don't do it, we're not giving you any of that fire money that we send you all the time for all the forest fires that you have," he added.

Oddly, a few people cheered. But don't call them weird, OK?

Newsom tagged Donald on Xitter to say the former President "shows us exactly who he is—threatening life-saving disaster aid to achieve his political goals."

"This man is sick," he added.

Fact check: True.

This man is sick pic.twitter.com/vSmjxvIhOS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 13, 2024

Trump is running a revenge campaign without regard for the citizens of the country he feigns to love. Donald lost California by five million votes, so he hates the Golden State. That's who he is. And he's running to stay out of prison over his 4-year crime spree. How is this race close? Donald hates this country.