CA Preventing Insurance Companies From Cancelling Policies

The California insurance commissioner has issued a mandatory one-year moratorium on insurance cancellations and non-renewals for Southern California homeowners affected by wildfires.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 13, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on social media that California is preventing insurance companies from being able to cancel or not renew the policies of Southern California wildfire victims on Friday. Via GVWire:

On Thursday, the California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has issued a mandatory one-year moratorium on insurance cancellations and non-renewals for Southern California homeowners affected by wildfires.

The measure, stemming from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Tuesday emergency declaration, shields properties within or near the perimeters of the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County.

[...] “I am using my moratorium powers to prevent insurance companies from canceling or non-renewing policies in wildfire-impacted areas, so people don’t face the added stress of finding new insurance during this horrific event.,” Lara said.

Lara also issued a notice urging insurers to halt non-renewals or cancellations for properties near wildfire zones not covered by the moratorium.

