Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Livid CA Governor Rips D.C. Lawmakers: 'Shame On Them!'

After Sunday's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Governor Gavin Newsom let fly on the 'complicit' lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pissed and he doesn't care who sees just how angry he is. During a press conference Monday, he let expletives and anger fly at Washington, D.C. lawmakers who continue to bow before the NRA.

"How do you sit there as a human being -- forget being governor -- and try to explain away the status quo?" he asked.

"Where you've got people that are complicit in Washington, DC aren't doing a damn thing on these issues. A damn thing!," he continued. "Where there are pundits that back them up and the money that's part of all of this."

"Shame on them."

Here's the full clip that Newsom posted on Twitter. The one above was broadcast by KTLA with inexplicable bleeps for the word "Damn."


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.