Livid CA Governor Rips D.C. Lawmakers: 'Shame On Them!'

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pissed and he doesn't care who sees just how angry he is. During a press conference Monday, he let expletives and anger fly at Washington, D.C. lawmakers who continue to bow before the NRA.

"How do you sit there as a human being -- forget being governor -- and try to explain away the status quo?" he asked.

"Where you've got people that are complicit in Washington, DC aren't doing a damn thing on these issues. A damn thing!," he continued. "Where there are pundits that back them up and the money that's part of all of this."

"Shame on them."

Here's the full clip that Newsom posted on Twitter. The one above was broadcast by KTLA with inexplicable bleeps for the word "Damn."