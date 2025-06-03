Linda McMahon: 'Harvard Violated Rights Of Conservative Staff'

Sen. Chris Murphy flustered Trump's Education Secretary by pointing out the contradictions that she is asking Harvard to end diversity programs and institute viewpoint diversity.

WTF does that mean? McMahon also claimed Harvard was violating civil rights by implementing diversity programs.

Does she even understand what "civil rights" are?

MURPHY: In the letter that you sent to Harvard, demanding that they make certain changes, you told them that they had to end all of their diversity programs, but that they had to institute viewpoint diversity. That doesn't seem to make sense. How do you tell them to end all their diversity programs? How do you ask them to end diversity programs while instituting viewpoint diversity? Those seems to be totally contradictory. MCMAHON: No, the diversity programs that we've asked and demanded to be eliminated were the DEI, where those programs actually were pitting one group against another. Isn't viewpoint diversity a diversity program? A viewpoint diversity is an exchange of ideas that's actually better, absolutely. Now here, because Harvard only has 3% by its own numbers, 3% conservative faculty, do you think they are allowing enough of viewpoint diversity through that teaching on campus? MURPHY: Where in the statute does it give you the ability to cut off federal funding for a university based upon your decision, your determination that they don't have viewpoint diversity? Can you cite a statute, an authority that Congress has given you to micromanage the viewpoint diversity of a college?

That's the crux of it all. McMahon tried to use Title VI against Harvard University. Civil rights was established because all minorities were vilified and shunned aside by the white, racist majority in this country.

MCMAHON: And under federal funding, if you are breaking the law, which they did under Title VI. MURPHY: I don't understand any conception of civil rights law to give you the authorization to micromanage viewpoint diversity on campus. That's not authorized under the Civil Rights Act provided to you by the United States Congress.

The Trump argument is that Harvard was being racist against white people. That is ludicrous. Their attacks on "DEI" echo the KKK to the tee.

(h/t Acyn)