Linda McMahon Refuses To Say Whether Schools Will Lose Funding Over Ethnic Clubs

Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, refused to give Sen. Chris Murphy a direct answer when he asked her whether public schools could lose funding over Trump's executive order on so-called "DEI programs."

McMahon continually said she'd need to take a closer look at the programs Murphy was talking about, so we all know what that means. They're definitely coming after them.

Here's more from Sen. Murphy's office:

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Thursday questioned Linda McMahon at a hearing on her nomination for Secretary of Education. Murphy pressed McMahon on how a Trump administration executive order restricting federal funding for DEI programs will impact schools across the country. McMahon refused to provide clarity for the thousands of teachers and school administrators who are wondering whether offering African American history courses, supporting cultural student groups, or celebrating Black History Month will put their federal funding at risk.

Here's transcript of the exchange above:

MURPHY: West Point has closed down all ethnic clubs. So the Society of Black Engineers can no longer meet because they believe that to be in compliance with this order, they cannot have groups structured around ethnic or racial affiliations. Would public schools be in violation of this order? Would they risk funding if they had clubs that students could belong to based on their racial or ethnic identity? MCMAHON: Well, I certainly today don't want to address hypothetical situations. I would like, once I'm confirmed, to get in and assess these programs, look at what has been covered– MURPHY: Isn’t that a pretty easy one? I mean, you're saying that it's a possibility that if a school has a club for Vietnamese American students or Black students, where they meet after school, that they could be potentially in jeopardy of receiving federal funding? MCMAHON: Again, I would like to fully understand what that order is and what those clubs are doing. MURPHY: That’s pretty chilling. I think schools all around the country are going to hear that. What about educational programming centered around specific ethnic and racial experiences? My son is in a public school. He takes a class called African American History. If you are running an African American history class, could you perhaps be in violation of this executive order? MCMAHON: I’m not quite certain, and I’d like to look into it further and get back to you on that. MURPHY: So there's a possibility– there's a possibility, you’re saying– that public schools that run African American history classes, right, this is a class that has been taught in public schools for decades, could lose federal funding if they continue to teach African American history? MCMAHON: No, that's not what I'm saying. I'm saying that I would like to take a look at these programs and fully understand the breadth of the executive order and get back to you on that. MURPHY: I think you are going to have a lot of educators and a lot of principals and administrators scrambling right now. Thank you, Mr. Chairman, my time’s expired.

They don't care who they leave "scrambling." The cruelty is the point. Cruelty, chaos, and anything that takes money out of the hands of working class or Americans who are struggling to pay for the 1 percent's tax cuts.