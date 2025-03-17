GOP Pushes To Classify ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ As Mental Illness

There used to be a term during former President Barack Obama's time in office that was coined, Obama derangement syndrome. Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer also named a Bush derangement syndrome. But Trump supporters think they came up with a new term: Trump derangement syndrome.

Now, five Minnesota Republicans want to use that as an official mental illness recognized under state statute because there is nothing else going on in this country.

The Independent reports:

The bill’s authors, Eric Lucero, Steve Drazkowski, Nathan Wesenberg, Justin Eichorn, and Glenn H. Gruenhagen, described the faux “syndrome” as the “acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” Symptoms include “Trump-induced general hysteria,” where a person struggles to distinguish between “legitimate policy” and “psychic pathology,” which is expressed with verbal hostility or acts of aggression against Trump and his MAGA supporters, according to the proposed legislation. If passed, TDS could be added to a lengthy list of mental-health-related definitions in Minnesota. The “syndrome” is not recognized as a mental illness in any U.S. state.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the bill prompted a fiery response from state Democrats.

“This is why Minnesota Republicans have lost every statewide election in recent memory — every time they get an opportunity to try to improve Minnesotans' lives, they instead double down on an agenda that caters to their party’s most extreme right-wing activists,” a spokesperson said.

I guess they don't have anything better to do than to protect their sensitive Trumpy bear. Yesterday, on Bluesky, someone told me I have TDS. I blockity blocked him. No one has time for that redundant bullshit, as their hero creates worldwide chaos while his supporters expect no response to it.